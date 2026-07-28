The ongoing modernisation of Chennai International Airport has been delayed, with the project now expected to be completed by December 2026.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said the project faced delays due to several unforeseen challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple cyclones and unusually high rainfall.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has now set December 2026 as the revised deadline for completing the modernisation work.

Chennai Airport Modernisation in two phases

The Minister said that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) is carrying out the expansion and modernisation of Chennai Airport in two phases at a total cost of ₹2,467 crore.

Under Phase I, a New Integrated Terminal Building was constructed. It increased the airport’s passenger handling capacity from 23 million passengers per annum (MPPA) to 30 MPPA. The terminal has been operational since July 8, 2023.

Phase II includes the development of Terminal 3, which will further increase the airport’s capacity to 35 MPPA. As of June 2026, ₹1,762.08 crore had been spent on the project.

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Airside Infrastructure also upgraded

The government has also taken steps to improve the airport’s airside infrastructure and operational efficiency. Over the last five years, AAI completed works including Rapid Exit Taxiways, taxi tracks and link taxiways, among other infrastructure projects. These works were carried out at a total cost of ₹236.75 crore.

Chennai Airport remains fifth busiest in India

The government has also clarified that Chennai Airport has not seen a decline in passenger traffic. According to the reply, the airport has consistently remained the fifth busiest airport in India by passenger traffic since FY 2022-23.

The Ministry further said that no shortage of airport slots has been observed and that no airline request for slot allocation is pending with AAI.

AAI said it will continue to upgrade and expand infrastructure at Chennai Airport to improve operational efficiency, passenger experience and meet future traffic requirements.