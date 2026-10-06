Domestic airlines will not be required to shift their operations from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) immediately, with the government agreeing to give carriers more time to negotiate the terms of the proposed transition, people aware of the development said.

The decision came after airlines told the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday that shifting operations to NMIA within the proposed timeframe would be an expensive proposition and could result in financial losses. Their weekly departure slots at CSMIA, therefore, will not be discontinued from October 25, as originally envisaged, and airlines will get additional time to work out the transition.

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The airlines will now hold further discussions with Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), the operator of both airports, on the commercial and operational conditions for the proposed shift. The carriers will subsequently submit their proposals to the civil aviation ministry, which will use the inputs to firm up the transition plan.

“The airlines were firm that shifting to Navi Mumbai at this stage is not possible. Such a transition takes time and requires strategic thinking. Airlines cannot make the move without proper due diligence and a clear understanding of the terms and conditions. The airlines will negotiate the conditions with Adani next week and submit their proposals to the ministry,” a source said.

The next consultation meeting between the airlines and airport operators will be held on October 13 at CSMIA. The meeting is expected to focus on the terms of the transition, including the operational and financial concerns raised by airlines.

A further meeting is expected around October 20 to discuss the final plan based on the outcome of the October 13 meeting.

One of the proposals under discussion is for NMIA to reimburse passengers for a certain period to offset potential inconvenience arising from the shift of operations. The details of such a mechanism, however, are yet to be finalised.

The discussions come against the backdrop of the planned phased redevelopment of Terminal 1 at CSMIA. The redevelopment is expected to raise the terminal’s annual passenger-handling capacity from 15 million to 20 million passengers.

The government wants to facilitate the redevelopment while ensuring that the transfer of airline operations does not cause significant disruption to passengers or impose an unviable cost burden on carriers.

Under the proposed transition, NMIA is expected to eventually handle up to 5 million international passengers annually that would be shifted from Mumbai airport.

All major domestic airlines, including IndiGo, Air India and Akasa Air, have been in discussions with the airport operator on the proposed transition for around 18 months. Airlines, however, have raised concerns over additional operating costs, connectivity and the potential impact on passenger demand if operations are moved to NMIA.

Airport charges are also an important factor for airlines in assessing the financial viability of the proposed shift. NMIA’s higher User Development Fee (UDF) is another concern. An international departing passenger pays ₹1,225 at NMIA, compared with ₹615 at CSMIA. Adani has proposed cash vouchers to offset the difference, along with a 100% waiver on landing charges for new international flights.

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The decision on the UDF at NMIA is also pending with the ministry.

During Tuesday’s meeting, AAHL said NMIA is equipped to handle up to 5 million international passengers annually. The airport operator highlighted the airport’s connectivity and supporting infrastructure, including inflight catering facilities, hotels, lounges and other passenger amenities.

Representatives of AAHL, the Airports Authority of India, the Federation of Indian Airlines and domestic airlines attended the meeting.