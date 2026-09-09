Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport is set to expand its international passenger-handling capacity at Terminal 3 ahead of the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit, which will be held in New Delhi from September 11 to 13, reported ANI.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates the airport, will progressively bring Pier C at Terminal 3 into international operations from September 9 night after completing the required security checks, operational preparations and clearances.

Pier C to handle international arrivals and departures

Pier C will initially support international arrival operations, while both international arrivals and departures are scheduled to be handled from the evening of September 10. The phased rollout is aimed at giving the airport additional capacity and operational flexibility as international air traffic is expected to rise during the summit.

Once fully operational for international traffic, the additional facility will help raise Delhi Airport’s annual international passenger-handling capacity by 50% to 31 million passengers per annum (MPPA).

The conversion of Pier C is also expected to strengthen Terminal 3’s ability to handle newer-generation and wide-body aircraft, adding flexibility to international flight operations beyond the summit period.

Delhi Airport steps up coordination for BRICS traffic

DIAL said the capacity enhancement is part of a wider preparedness plan developed in coordination with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), airlines, ground-handling companies, immigration and customs authorities, among other airport stakeholders.

“Delhi Airport is fully geared up to welcome leaders, dignitaries and international delegations arriving in the national capital for the BRICS Summit. We have undertaken comprehensive preparedness measures in close coordination with all our security and operational stakeholders to ensure that the airport is able to efficiently manage the anticipated increase in international traffic while maintaining the highest standards of safety, security and passenger experience,” Pradeep Panicker, CEO, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), said, reported ANI.

“The operationalisation of Pier C further strengthens our international handling capability at Terminal 3 and provides us with additional flexibility during this important global event. Our teams are working round-the-clock to ensure seamless airport operations and a smooth experience for all passengers and visitors.”

The airport operator has also strengthened coordination arrangements with agencies involved in airport operations to maintain continuity during the summit period and minimise disruptions for passengers.

The 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit will take place in New Delhi from September 11 to 13, with Bharat Mandapam serving as the main venue. The event is expected to attract leaders and senior delegations from BRICS member and partner countries, along with representatives of international organisations and businesses.

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The additional capacity at Terminal 3 is expected to serve the immediate requirement arising from the summit while also supporting Delhi Airport’s longer-term efforts to accommodate rising international passenger traffic.