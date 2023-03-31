Boost to Haryana’s aviation sector! Maharaja Agrasen Hisar Airport to resume operations by Nov 1, Phase-wise development plan here

In what can be considered as a major relief for air traffic, the Maharaja Agrasen Hisar Airport will be made operational by November 1, 2023. The announcement was made by Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday. He informed that the Air India personnel will perform an inspection of the airport prior to starting flying training operations from there, a PTI report said.

The inspection will be held because Air India is soon going to buy 400 Airbus aircraft and the training will be given to about 200 pilots. So, a thorough check before their training sessions is going to be extremely important. Chautala further informed that an open tender might be floated soon as three more companies may start flying training operations from the airport.

Maharaja Agrasen Hisar Airport: Progress Report

For those unaware, the Hisar airport is expanding and upgrading to an international airport. Giving further information about the work currently going on at the Hisar airport, Chautala said that the boundary wall of the airport should be completed by May, 2023. The deputy chief minister also said that watch towers have been set up according to international standards at the airport keeping security measures in mind.

Even the construction of the taxiway at the airport nears completion. Chautala said that from next month, advanced lighting systems will also be installed at the airport.

The inter-state air service from the Hisar airport would be started on nine routes. Once all work is completed, passengers would be able to travel by 48-seater aircrafts.

Maharaja Agrasen Hisar Airport: Phase-wise Development Plan

The state government of Haryana is working on constructing a cargo terminal, aero-space, defence MRO, defence university and aviation university in the second phase of the project. Phase 1 involved upgrading the airport for domestic flights under the UDAN scheme, which was completed in 2018.

Phase 2 involves construction of cargo and passenger terminal buildings, taxiways, runways, airfield lighting system, ATC (air traffic control) tower among various other airport support facilities.

Phase 3 involves construction of Aerospace and Defence Technology University, Integrated commercial and industrial hub, aerocity airport commercial and residential zone, and a Multi-Modal Logistics Parks.