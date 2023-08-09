Boost to air connectivity! Odisha’s Utkela airport receives DGCA license to start flight operations

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted a license for the commencement of flight operations at Utkela airport, situated in the Kalahandi district of Odisha.

Utkela airport, strategically located just 15 kilometers away from Bhawanipatna, the district headquarters, has been designated as one of the airstrips included in the regional connectivity scheme UDAN.

This significant development, authorised by the Civil Aviation Authority, marks the pathway for regular commercial flight services between Utkela and the capital cities of Bhubaneswar and Raipur, representing Odisha and its neighboring state Chhattisgarh, respectively.

After Rourkela and Jeypore, the UDAN service will be launched soon in Utkela, an official said, adding that initially GSEC Monarch has been given the license to fly nine-seated commercial planes.

Enhancing connectivity, trade and tourism

Expressing his approval, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extended his gratitude to the DGCA for their decision. CM Patnaik while welcoming DGCA’s decision highlighted that this development will enhance connectivity, trade, and tourism in the region.

“I am pleased to announce that the #UtkelaAirport in the #Kalahandi district has been granted the DGCA license for the initiation of flight operations. Commencement of flights to #Bhubaneswar is on the horizon. This advancement will greatly enhance connectivity, trade, and tourism, aligning with the aspirations of the local population,” Parnail tweeted.