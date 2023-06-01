Boon to Aviation! India becomes first in Asia to demonstrate use of GAGAN Satellite Technology

India’s aviation sector is going all out with constant upgradation of technology. The country conducted Asia’s first ever demonstration of performance-based navigation for helicopters on May 31, 2023. The demonstration was done for a flight from Juhu to Pune using the GAGAN satellite technology.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia took to his Twitter account on Wednesday and said that it is a fine example of the “Indian aviation sector blazing a trail in innovation!”.

GAGAN Satellite Technology



GAGAN is short for GPS Aided GEO Augmented Navigation. The Airports Authority of India mentions that GAGAN provides necessary augmentations to the GPS standard positioning services (SPS) navigation signal.

To break it down simply, this technology is a space-based augmentation system that provides best of navigational services over the Indian Flight Information Region with the ability and capability to expand to neighbouring Flight Information Regions.

Post the demonstration, Scindia said that this Juhu to Pune flight made use of the GAGAN satellite technology that enhances accuracy and in turn allows for high quality air traffic management, reported PTI.

The technology is designed to provide the additional accuracy that is needed to give users the option to rely on GPS for all phases of flight, that are en route through approach for all qualified airports within the GAGAN service volume.