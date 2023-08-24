Boeing’s 737 MAX faces delays and stock decline amid fresh quality concerns and supplier issues

Boeing has identified a fresh quality concern within its 737 MAX aircraft, involving supplier Spirit AeroSystems. This issue revolves around improperly drilled holes in the aft pressure bulkhead, according to a statement released by Boeing on Wednesday.

Due to this defect, the company anticipates delays in deliveries in the short term. Furthermore, Boeing is currently assessing the potential impact on its yearly target of delivering a minimum of 400 737s this year.

Boeing’s stock decline

In the wake of this announcement, Boeing’s stock saw a decline of 2.7%, while Spirit’s shares experienced a 6.1% drop in after hours trading. This recent disruption in the supply chain is the most recent challenge contributing to setbacks in the distribution of the profit-generating MAX aircraft. This follows a prior disclosure in April, wherein Boeing revealed issues related to incorrectly installed brackets linking the aft fuselage with the vertical tail, which was traced back to Spirit.

Boeing has confirmed that this new problem will lead to the postponement of the initial delivery of the MAX 8 model to Malaysia Airlines, an event originally scheduled for August 28.

More on the identified issue

Spirit has clarified that not all 737 fuselages are impacted by the newly identified issue of “elongated” holes in the aft pressure bulkhead, as it employs multiple suppliers for this component. The company expressed its belief that, based on current information, this problem will not significantly affect its delivery projections for the year.

At present, Boeing’s assessment indicates that the defect primarily pertains to a specific segment of the MAX 8 model, though the company is investigating the potential impact on older 737 Next Generation jets as well. The extent of necessary corrections and the duration of rework will vary depending on the individual aircraft’s condition, Boeing stated.

Boeing has affirmed that it continues to deliver unaffected 737s. The company’s statement indicates that this issue was recently discovered, though further details were not provided. Spirit has taken steps to rectify the problem by implementing changes to its manufacturing processes.

While the Federal Aviation Administration is aware of the matter, it has determined that the issue does not compromise flight safety. Initial reports from The Air Current, a trade publication, highlighted Spirit’s responsibility in relation to the aft pressure bulkhead work.

