Bikar Aerospace GmbH selects Belagavi Aerospace Cluster for advanced aerospace service centre

The Belagavi Aerospace Cluster (BAC), operated by Aequs Infrastructure, has been chosen by Bikar Aerospace GmbH, a family-owned company with over 60 years of experience in non-ferrous metals distribution, as the ideal location to establish an advanced Aerospace Service Centre.

This strategic move aims to strengthen BIKAR’s global market presence and solidify its position as a premier international supplier of aerospace materials.

According to an official statement issued by the company, the decision to establish a presence at Aequs SEZ in Belagavi, North Karnataka, reflects Bikar’s commitment to cater to the specific needs of the aviation industry. In the near future, Bikar will offer storage and customized processing services for semi-finished products made from aluminum, titanium, super alloys, and other aerospace metals.

One of the key strengths of Bikar lies in its cutting-edge approach to production. The company excels in automation and digitalization in metal cuttings, allowing for efficient and high-quality manufacturing processes. By utilizing state-of-the-art cutting centers equipped with robots and automated guided vehicles, BIKAR ensures seamless production planning, control, and tracking of all work pieces. Furthermore, Bikar stands apart from its competitors by offering advanced IT solutions through its dedicated IT division, providing customers with real-time order tracking and customizable solutions.

Belagavi Aerospace Cluster, strategically located in India’s aerospace triangle encompassing Belagavi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, serves as the perfect site for Bikar’s expansion plans. With over 30 manufacturing units within the BAC campus, coupled with the established aerospace manufacturing hubs in Bangalore and Hyderabad, Bikar can efficiently serve aerospace manufacturers in the region.

By establishing a presence at the Belagavi Aerospace Cluster, BIKAR aims to leverage the favorable environment and co-located capabilities to deliver efficient services that meet the diverse requirements of its customers. The company expects its new location to be fully operational by the first quarter of 2024, further solidifying its commitment to expanding its presence in the aerospace sector and diversifying its global footprint.

Company Quotes

Alex Bikar, CEO at BIKAR AEROSPACE GmbH, expressed his excitement regarding the company’s venture into India, stating, “This move signifies our commitment to providing exceptional services to our clients while strengthening our position in the aerospace market. With the strategic location at AEQUS and the establishment of the Aerospace Service Centre in Belagavi, we are confident that BIKAR will continue to thrive and meet the evolving needs of the industry.”

Aravind Melligeri, Chairman & CEO of Aequs, emphasized the advantages offered by BAC as India’s first notified precision engineering and manufacturing SEZ. The BAC presents a vertically integrated manufacturing ecosystem, enabling a seamless end-to-end manufacturing value stream. Melligeri added, “BIKAR’s choice of the BAC bears testimony to its success and utility to global Aerospace OEMs for quality services ranging from raw materials to globally approved capabilities offered by manufacturing units within the Cluster.”