Nagpur’s Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport is set to be redeveloped into a facility capable of handling 30 million passengers a year, after the Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the last major legal hurdle that had blocked private operator GMR from taking charge of the airport.

The Cabinet approved an extension of the lease period on Airports Authority of India (AAI) land that sits at the heart of this airport. That land is currently leased to MIHAN India Limited, or MIL, which is a joint venture between AAI and the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC), and the lease was set to expire on August 6, 2039.

The incoming private concessionaire, GMR Nagpur International Airport Limited (GNIAL), had been awarded a 30-year concession that runs well past that date, creating a structural mismatch. Tuesday’s Cabinet decision resolves that by extending the land lease to run co-terminus with GNIAL’s 30-year concession period, formally clearing the way for GMR to take over.

A major boost for Nagpur’s infrastructure!



The Cabinet decision relating to Nagpur Airport will accelerate its emergence as a key aviation and cargo hub. This will strengthen connectivity, boost commerce and create new opportunities for growth. https://t.co/sZhni07wTk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2026

How did GMR get here?

Back in 2016, MIL put out a global tender looking for a private partner to run the airport under a public-private partnership model. GMR Airports won that bid, quoting a revenue share of 5.76%, which was later revised upward to 14.49% of gross revenue.

Then, in March 2020, MIL cancelled the entire bidding process. GMR challenged that cancellation in the Bombay High Court and won. The matter then went to the Supreme Court of India, which also ruled in GMR’s favour on September 27, 2024. Within days of that order, on October 8, 2024, MIL signed a formal Concession Agreement with GNIAL. Tuesday’s Cabinet approval is the next step that follows from all of that.

What passengers can expect

The plan envisions developing Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in phases, with the end goal of handling up to 30 million passengers a year. That would make it one of the larger airports in central India.

For people who currently fly out of Nagpur, this matters. A bigger, modernised airport typically means more airlines, more routes, and better facilities inside the terminal. The Vidarbha region, which Nagpur anchors, stands to gain meaningfully in terms of how well it is connected to the rest of the country and beyond.

Cargo matters too

It is not just about passenger travel. The airport sits within the larger MIHAN, Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur, project, which was always conceived as a logistics and cargo hub, not just a people mover. The Cabinet’s approval specifically mentions that cargo handling capabilities will be significantly boosted as part of this overhaul.

This could help the businesses in and around the region with faster movement of goods, better cold-chain and freight options, and stronger links to domestic and international supply chains.

The ownership structure in brief

For those keeping track of who owns what: MIL, the entity that holds the airport currently, is a 49:51 joint venture between AAI and MADC. GNIAL, the incoming concessionaire, is a second joint venture formed specifically for this concession. The government, through AAI, retains oversight, while the private sector, through GMR, brings in the capital and operational expertise. That is the public-private partnership structure at the core of this arrangement.