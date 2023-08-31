Bengaluru Airport Update: BIAL postpones launch of international operations at Terminal 2 – Details inside

In a last-minute development, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) Terminal 2, initially set to begin international operations on August 31, has postponed its launch date. Bengaluru Kempegowda International Airport on Wednesday announced that it has postponed the commencement of international operations at Terminal 2.

BIAL in a statement informed international operations will continue to remain in Terminal 1 until further notice. “The proposed shifting of international operations to Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru on August 31, 2023, stands postponed. After consulting all regulatory authorities, BIAL will release a firm date for the transition of international operations tomorrow,” BIAL said.

Last-minute change

“The last-minute decision was taken during the final preparedness review in order to provide an optimal and seamless transition for our passengers. International operations will continue to remain in Terminal 1 until further notice,” the statement added.

The authorities have extended an apology for the inconvenience caused by the rescheduling and requested international travelers to get in touch with their respective airlines for further details.

“We regret the inconvenience caused by this decision and appreciate your patience and understanding as we work towards creating the best possible travel experience for our passengers. We request all International passengers to reach out to their respective airlines for any further information.” BIAL said.

Chaos and confusion

Moreover, IndiGo Airlines, which was the first Indian carrier to start international operations in T2, also issued a notification on its social media handle and said “All scheduled domestic and international flights will arrive and depart from Terminal 1, Bengaluru. Please stay tuned for further updates”. This last-minute change led to a state of chaos and bewilderment among the passengers.

According to a report in The Indian Express, a provisional date for the commencement of international operations at Terminal 2 is expected to be determined by September 12. Additionally, an airport official stated that the regulatory bodies withheld their approval due to ongoing terminal operations like immigration and security screening that still require attention.