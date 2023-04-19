Bengaluru Airport registers robust growth in passenger numbers during FY 2022-23

Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru registered 96 per cent gain in passenger numbers with 31.91 million passengers travelling through the airport during the financial year 2022-23. During this period, 28.12 million were domestic passengers, and 3.78 million were non-domestic (international) passengers.

The increase can be attributed to the re-introduction of key routes, post-pandemic operations resumption, and the initiation of new routes connecting leading business hubs and travel destinations, the airport said in a statement, on Tuesday.

In India, for the second consecutive year, it continues to be the number one airport for processing perishable cargo and the third-ranked airport for handling international cargo in the country since August 2022.

“From a passenger perspective, the highlights of the year have been Akasa’s growth story, the launch of Qantas’ service to Sydney, and the launch of daily Airbus A380 services to Dubai by Emirates,” said Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Strategy and Development Officer, Bengaluru International Airport Limited, reported news agency PTI.

With the recent launch of Terminal 2 (T2), the airport is better equipped, he added.

Now, the airport is connected to a total of 100 destinations (75 in India, and 25 internationally).

The airport has added several international routes, such as:



a) Cathay Pacific starting flights on the Bengaluru-Hong Kong route

b) Qantas Airways commencing four weekly non-stop Bengaluru-Sydney flights

c) Jazeera Airways starting flights on the Bengaluru-Kuwait route and

d) Malindo Air commencing flights on the Bengaluru-Kuala Lumpur route

On the domestic front, from the airport, Akasa Air launched operations. There are 25 everyday departures to nine cities in the country. However, IndiGo remains the leading domestic airline from the airport. The company has 57 per cent market share.