Bengaluru Airport introduces BLR Pulse app! Hassle-free on-boarding to smooth navigation, air passengers to now have personalised travel guide

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport), in partnership with GrayMatter Software Services has launched ‘BLR Pulse’, which is a personalised digital travel buddy to cater to passenger needs.

The app is an omnichannel platform and provides travellers with a new transformed way of experiencing the airport. The app is designed to alleviate common pre-travel apprehensions like long security queues, wait timings and more.

According to a statement from BIAL, the ‘BLR Pulse’ app allows passengers to navigate within the terminal buildings and take control of their journey by providing essential information about the airport on a real-time basis.

The statement highlighted that the app has an interactive chatbot feature that enables passengers to have a self-sufficient mode of finding answers to various queries, which will be further curated over time.

‘BLR Pulse’ App: A single-source solution for passengers

The aim of the app is to build a single-source solution for passengers, enabling them to keep track of their flight status, get real-time info on airport queues as well as reserve a table at restaurants or identify and claim lost items.

It provides real-time updates on various passenger processing touchpoints – like the entry gates, check-in counters and security check areas, in addition to flight status updates directly to passengers’ email inboxes or mobile phones.

Also Read Now, reach New Delhi to IGI in just 16 min as Airport Express to zoom at 110 kmph

The app also has a ‘WayFinder’ feature which allows travellers to navigate their way through the airport easily. The app also provides a hotel booking facility, through which the passengers can book a transit hotel for their short or long-term stay or complete their last-minute flight check-ins.

BIAL MD and CEO Hari Marar expressed his confidence while speaking on the development, and said that by launching this app travelling through BLR Airport will get more seamless. Marar also added that the objective is to help travelers plan their journey on the go even before they reach the airport.