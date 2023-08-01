BCAS kicks off Aviation Security Culture Week! Reports 25,000 prohibited items seized daily at airports – Know other key details

The Ministry of Civil Aviation’s Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) commenced the ‘Aviation Security Culture Week’ at its New Delhi headquarters, running until August 5, 2023. The theme for this week is “See it, Say it, Secure it.”

Approximately 10 lakhs (1 million) passengers travel through the 131 airports in India on a daily basis. To ensure security, around 11,000 screeners are stationed at security checkpoints, screening approximately 5 lakhs (500,000) departing passengers and 9 lakhs (900,000) handbags each day.

To aid the screeners in their efforts, there are 600 baggage X-ray machines and 1000 Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs) deployed at security checkpoints across Indian airports. BCAS remains committed to promoting a robust and effective aviation security culture to ensure the safety of Indian skies.

According to the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), approximately 25,000 prohibited items, such as lighters, scissors, and knives, are confiscated from air passengers’ baggage at airports in the country each day. Handling each of these items takes around three minutes, leading to a substantial amount of time being diverted from addressing more critical threats.

Common prohibited items

The most common prohibited items found in hand baggage are cigarette lighters (26%), scissors (22%), knives (16%), and liquids/aerosols (14%). For check-in baggage, the major prohibited items are power banks (44%), cigarette lighters (19%), loose batteries (18%), and laptops (11%).

BCAS Chief Zulfiquar Hasan stressed that the growing air traffic in the country demands better utilisation of agency resources, as screening approximately 8 lakh hand baggage and 5 lakh checked-in items daily is a significant task. BCAS believes that enhancing aviation security is vital for the growth of the country’s aviation sector. Efforts are being made to raise passenger awareness and ensure compliance with rules. Hasan acknowledged the need for an education policy to inform first-time travelers, who are prevalent in India, about prohibited items.

No commercial advertisements on screens at security checkpoints inside airports

To enhance security awareness, BCAS has prohibited commercial advertisements on screens at security checkpoints inside airports. Instead, the focus will be on displaying security-related warnings. BCAS is collaborating with airport operators to develop effective security information display strategies.

During the ‘Aviation Security Week’, BCAS has planned to undertake various activities in the civil aviation including:

Installation of information booths and kiosks in the forecourt area, terminal buildings, and cargo terminals.

In-flight announcements on aircraft to raise awareness about aviation security.

Placement of cards with security awareness content at various locations within the airport premises.

Inclusion of the security awareness tagline in ticket-related SMS, emails, and WhatsApp messages sent by aircraft operators.

Addition of the security awareness tagline on tickets by Online Travel Agencies (OTAs).

Screening of short films on aviation security culture in departure halls.

Displaying pop-ups related to the Aviation Security Culture Week on airport websites.

Organising interactive quizzes to encourage passenger participation.

Setting up signature boards for interested passengers to sign.

Daily Dog Squad shows by CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) during the week to showcase security measures.

Aviation security culture encompasses the shared beliefs, attitudes, and behaviors of individuals within the aviation industry and air passengers regarding security practices and procedures that are an integral part of daily airport and flight operations.

Also Read Gujarat gets first Greenfield Airport! PM Modi inaugurates international airport near Rajkot

Hasan also emphasised that expanding security check areas and implementing advanced technologies can help speed up the process, thereby reducing the time passengers spend at checkpoints.

Addressing major threats to aviation, Hasan mentioned concerns about cyber threats and potential drone attacks, urging for continued vigilance and readiness to face these challenges. The Aviation Security Culture Week will be celebrated to further promote awareness and vigilance in aviation security.