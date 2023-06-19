scorecardresearch
Baby strollers to nursing station: This is how Delhi Airport is getting toddler-friendly

The move aims at making the travel easier for the passengers as they don’t have to walk around while carrying the kids in their lap. 

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
For passenger convenience, the baby strollers are available across all the three terminals of the Delhi airport. (Website Image)

Good news for flyers! The Delhi airport is providing a lot of facilities to meet the  needs of the little ones while travelling. The move aims at making the travel easier for the passengers as they don’t have to walk around while carrying the kids in their lap. 

A look at facilities available for toddlers at Delhi airport:- 

Baby Strollers: With the availability of baby strollers, the passengers will not face any difficulties while travelling with luggage bags and toddlers. For passenger convenience, the baby strollers are available across all the three terminals of the Delhi airport.

The parents can collect the strollers from the information desk at the check-in area. The passenger can use the stroller till the boarding gate. Besides strollers, the Delhi Airport is providing other facilities for the toddlers to make the journey more comfortable.  

Dedicated play area for children: The airport has a colourful and interactive play area for the little children. This is located at Terminal 3 (T-3) of the airport.

Baby room: The airport has a fully sanitised baby room with changing tables and a nursing station. The parents can change the diapers and clean up the baby easily. The room also has a nursing station that aids mothers in nursing their babies in a peaceful environment. 

Know what to carry for toddlers during a plane ride:-

The passengers carrying child must ensure the packing of few essential items such as – Sanitiser, wipes, pull-ups, diapers, Kid-size headphones, Smartphones and tablets downloaded with your kids’ favourite movies or shows, Some papers and crayons, Plastic bags for trash Water, Low-sugar snacks like crackers, nuts, and granola bars.

First published on: 19-06-2023 at 07:00 IST

