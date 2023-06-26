The Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport, located 8 kms from the upcoming Ram temple, will blend modernity with tradition, officials said.

As per plans, the phase-1 of the airport, expected to be completed in August this year, will see an interim terminal building over an area of 6,250 sqare metre. The terminal will be equipped to handle 300 passengers during peak hours with an annual handling capacity of over 600,000 passengers.

The roof of the terminal, which will have decorative columns displaying important events from the story of Ramayana pictorially, is proposed to be adorned with Shikharas (dome like structures) of varying heights to convey a sense of grandeur to the structure. The glass facade of the terminal will be designed to recreate a sense of being in the very palace of Ayodhya.

Also Read Go First may present CoC approved revival plan to DGCA next week

The building, officials said, will shine aesthetically and functionally, displaying a perfect mix of local architecture with a modern architectural note.

The building also incorporates environmentally responsive systems that reduce the consumption of energy and improve overall efficiency using skylights, solar power systems, and efficient rainwater harvesting amongst others, sources say.

The terminal will also feature eight check-in-counters, and three conveyor belts, two in arrival and one in departure areas.

Airlines are gearing up to operate flights to Ayodhya, which is expected to become a major transit point for pilgrims from across the world after the Ram temple is constructed.

In 2021, Ayodhya attracted around 154 milion tourists, showed figures from UP Tourism. This number is expected to grow exponentially.

Industry insiders told Fe several domestic airlines were eager to operate flights to the airport in anticipation of heavy passenger traffic from all over India, especially from the southern and western parts of the country.

Besides, international passengers will also be able to reach Ayodhya via codeshare flights from Delhi and Mumbai.

A senior official said that the first phase of the project will be completed at a cost of approximately Rs 350 crore.

Also Read How surging airfares are limiting options for flyers – An explainer

“The phase-1 of the airport is for domestic operations. The civil, electrical, IT and all related project activities of this phase will be completed by August 2023,” the official said, adding that: “Thereafter, some more time will be needed to get all the regulatory approvals to start commercial operations.”

According to the official, calibration flights will start shortly after the completion of phase-1.

The key feature of the phase-1, the official cited is development of airside facilities like widening and expansion of the runway. After the phase-1, the airport will have the capacity to handle four Airbus A320 type of aircraft.