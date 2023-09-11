Ayodhya Airport revival nears completion! Here’s all about upcoming flights, parking facilities, and other important details

The rapid rejuvenation of Ayodhya Airport is in full swing, thanks to collaborative efforts from both the Central and Uttar Pradesh governments. An official release highlights the extensive progress made in transforming the city into a modern pilgrimage destination. In tandem with the Central Government, the Yogi Government of Uttar Pradesh is working towards enhancing air facilities for the devotees visiting Ayodhya. Their collective aim is to provide a seamless and enriching experience to pilgrims in the near future.

Maryada Purushottam Shriram International Airport Advancements District Magistrate Nitish Kumar told ANI that the revitalization of Maryada Purushottam Shriram International Airport is structured in three phases, with notable achievements in each. The report by the news agency reveals that all the work has to be done in three phases. Here’s a progress report:

Ayodhya Airport Land Acquisition

The project successfully acquired 821 acres of land, a critical step now completed.

Phase-One Runway

The runway work for the first phase is 100% complete, ensuring safe landings even during adverse weather conditions.

ATC Tower and Facilities

The Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower and essential facilities for night landing and foggy conditions have reached 100% completion, removing operational barriers.

Instrument Landing System Calibration

Before Airport Authority of India aircraft can commence operations, calibration of crucial components within the Instrument Landing System (ILS), including localizer, glide path, marker, D.M.E., has been successfully executed.

Terminal Building Construction

District Magistrate’s inspection reports progress in the terminal building and apron construction. Over 78% of the terminal building construction is complete, with rapid work in two daily shifts to finalize the remainder.

Ayodhya Airport Parking Facilities

Parking at Ayodhya Airport for four aircraft on one apron is 100% finished, while the other apron’s parking facility is progressing swiftly.

Fast-Paced Work for Timely Completion

District Magistrate instructs the deployment of maximum human resources and machinery across shifts to ensure timely project completion. The objective is to meet all airport operation standards for the planned launch within this calendar year.

Upcoming Flights and Temple Consecration

Vinod Kumar, Director of Maryada Purushottam Shriram International Airport, reveals that flights are scheduled to commence in November, preceding the grand Ram temple consecration. The first phase aims to connect Ayodhya with Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Additional routes will be introduced based on passenger demand.

Project Timeline

The first phase of Ayodhya Airport’s construction is set to conclude by October, signaling a significant milestone in the city’s transformation.