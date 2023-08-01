Aviation Security Culture Week: Akasa Air joins hands with Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, organises series of activities – Details inside

Akasa Air has collaborated with the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) to commemorate Aviation Security Culture Week, which will take place from 31st July to 5th August 2023. Aligned with the guidelines set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), this development aims to intensify security awareness and promote a positive security culture in aviation operations across the country.

The initiative is designed to encourage the industry to prioritise security practices and behaviors, emphasising that security is a shared responsibility among all stakeholders. The event’s tagline, ‘See it, Say it, and Secure it,’ urges every individual to remain vigilant about their surroundings and promptly report any suspicious activities.

Akasa Air has pledged its full support and active participation in this initiative and is launching a comprehensive campaign to raise awareness about security during this week. Under this initiative by the airline, the company’s leadership team and employees will come together to promote and support this important cause.

Akasa Air plans series of activities

The Indian airline has also planned a series of activities like pledge taking ceremonies at various offices and stations, on-ground awareness campaigns, digital amplification, and masterclasses, all designed to sensitise Akasa’s staff across their network.

Moreover, the Indian airline will also make special announcements at the boarding gate and during flights to reinforce and promote a strong security culture among passengers.

Supporting the Aviation Security Culture initiative, Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO, Akasa Air said that it is crucial for the company to raise awareness about the importance of safety and security amongst our employees and passengers.

“At Akasa Air, the safety and security of our employees and passengers forms the bedrock of everything we do and is our topmost priority. We welcome the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security’s initiative in organizing this commemorative week and our wholehearted participation is a testimony to our commitment to be the safest and most dependable airline in India,” Dube said.

All about Akasa Air

Since its launch in August 2022, Akasa Air has achieved remarkable milestones, carrying over 4 million revenue passengers and operating over 900 weekly flights.

The airline’s network boasts 35 unique routes, connecting 16 cities, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, and Kolkata.