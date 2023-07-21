Aviation sector spreads its wings! International flights see 88% jump in passenger numbers in first quarter – More details here

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday (July 20) informed that the number of passengers carried by Indian and Foreign carriers for international operations surged by around 88 per cent in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022.

The ministry issued this statement in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha. The Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation General (Retired) V K Singh also highlighted that the number of international passengers had been adversely affected due to Covid-19.

However, the ministry in the statement noted that the situation has improved as the Aviation setor has been witnessing a rebound in air travellers after the resumption of scheduled international commercial passenger operations from March 27, 2022.

“Passengers carried by scheduled Indian and Foreign carriers for scheduled international operations in the first quarter of 2023 show an increase of about 88 per cent over the passenger figures of first quarter of 2022 as per provisional figures available,” the minister informed.

According to the provisional figures available, the market share of scheduled domestic airlines for international passengers has not shown an increase.

Aviation Boom in India

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has taken a number of initiatives to attract domestic and international passengers in order to boost the country’s aviation industry. These steps include implementation of the UDAN scheme to improve and enhance regional connectivity in the domestic sector.

While in the international sector, as many as 18 Indian tourist destinations have been made available for SAARC (except Afghanistan and Pakistan) and ASEAN countries to/from which designated carriers of India, as well as designated carriers of SAARC and ASEAN countries, can mount unlimited operations.

Additionally, India has open sky arrangements with 23 countries which has facilitated unlimited operations between India and these countries, the minister added.