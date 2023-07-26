Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced significant developments in the aviation sector during the 5th Helicopter & Small Aircraft Summit (Heli Summit 2023) in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh. He highlighted the impressive growth of the aviation fleet from 400 aircraft in 2013 to 700 currently, with plans to expand it further to 1,500 within five years.

The event also marked the launch of the UDAN 5.2 programme, aimed at improving air connectivity to remote regions of India through small aircraft. Additionally, a mobile application called HeliSewa was introduced to streamline approvals for helicopter operators from government authorities through a single-window service platform.

Flying till last mile!

Minister Scindia emphasised the efforts made under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make air travel accessible to citizens living in remote areas. He also inaugurated three Flight Training Organizations (FTOs) in Khajuraho and announced the forthcoming launch of a wide-body aircraft flight between Khajuraho and Varanasi.

Under the Modi government’s tenure, the aviation sector has seen remarkable growth, witnessing the development of 148 airports, including heliports and water aerodromes. The fleet size has grown by 75%, reaching 700 aircraft, and the number of flying organizations has increased from 28 to 57.

Furthermore, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a record 1,135 commercial pilot licenses, with 731 of them being issued in the first five months of 2023.

Minister Scindia expressed the government’s commitment to further democratising the aviation sector and expanding air connectivity to various regions, fostering the nation’s overall development.

UDAN aims to make air travel more affordable and accessible to a wider range of citizens by capping airfare on regional routes and providing financial incentives to airlines and airport operators. It encourages airlines to operate on underserved routes that may not be financially viable otherwise.