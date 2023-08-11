Aviation industry latest trend! ICRA forecasts Indian airlines to register net loss of Rs 5,000-7,000 crore in FY24

Indian airlines are projected to experience a significant reduction in net losses, estimated at around Rs 5,000-7,000 crore for the current fiscal year, owing to robust growth in passenger traffic and improved revenue streams, as reported by credit rating agency ICRA on Thursday.

This anticipated net loss stands in stark contrast to the hefty Rs 11,000-13,000 crore losses the aviation industry is believed to have incurred during the previous fiscal year, 2022-23. The losses during that period were attributed to elevated prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and the depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar.

ICRA highlighted that airlines have managed to enhance the cost of available seat kilometer to the cost of available seat kilometer (RASK-CASK) spread through better pricing discipline, contributing to a positive trajectory.

Despite a healthy recovery in air passenger traffic, the domestic aviation sector continues to grapple with challenges stemming from successive increases in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) costs and the devaluation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar.

According to ICRA, domestic air passenger traffic soared by 26 percent to approximately 1.22 crore passengers in July, compared to 97 lakh passengers in the same month of the previous year.

Stable outlook on the Indian aviation industry

The rating agency’s outlook for the aviation industry remains stable, fueled by the rapid recovery witnessed in the preceding fiscal year and the expectation of this positive trend carrying forward into 2023-24.

ICRA noted that the losses incurred in the previous fiscal year were notably lower than the net loss of Rs 23,500 crore recorded in 2021-22 and ICRA’s earlier estimate of a net loss ranging between Rs 15,000-17,000 crore for 2022-2023. This was attributed to the airlines’ improved ability to enhance yields without adversely affecting demand.

The projected net loss is anticipated to further decrease to Rs 5,000-7,000 crore in the fiscal year 2023-24, as airlines continue to benefit from strong passenger traffic growth and a more favorable RASK-CASK spread, facilitated by improved pricing discipline, according to ICRA.

This positive trend is anticipated to persist as the industry regains a measure of pricing discipline, combined with a year-on-year decrease in ATF prices since April, in contrast to the previous fiscal year.

Increase in ATF prices

ICRA reported that average ATF prices stood at Rs 95,906 per kilo liter during the initial five months of the current financial year, compared to Rs 1,21,013 per kilo liter in FY23 and Rs 64,715 per kilo liter in FY2020.

Gradual pace of recovery in earnings

In addition, ICRA pointed out that certain airlines possess foreign currency debt. While domestic airlines benefit from a partial natural hedge due to earnings from their international operations, their overall net liabilities are in foreign currency.

To bolster their profitability margins, airlines’ concerted efforts to implement fare hikes proportional to increases in input costs will be pivotal, ICRA emphasised.