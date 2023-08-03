Aviation boom in Uttar Pradesh! Yogi proudly announces UP’s airport infra growth

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath proudly announces the state’s prominence in the flourishing aviation sector, boasting three operational international airports and 17 airstrips, with an additional eight airstrips under the Indian Air Force. Yogi expresses satisfaction with completed civil works in various regions and emphasises the commencement of construction at Gorakhpur airport.

The state has witnessed a remarkable increase in air traffic and freight transportation over the past six years, signifying its rapid growth in the aviation domain. To further enhance connectivity, plans are underway to expand Prayagraj Airport’s capacity and introduce the RRTS or Light Metro for improved access to Jewar Airport.

Air traffic in Uttar Pradesh

Adityanath highlighted a remarkable surge in air traffic within Uttar Pradesh, citing an increase from 46,585 flights in 2016-2017 to 82,615 flights in 2022-2023. The number of passengers has also witnessed significant growth, rising from 59.97 lakh in 2016-2017 to 96.02 lakh in 2022-2023. This data exemplifies the state’s rapid progress and growing prominence in the aviation sector over the years.

Enhancement of Prayagraj Airport

The Chief Minister emphasised the need to enhance Prayagraj Airport’s capacity and improve civil/public facilities before the Kumbh Mela. He directed authorities to increase the airport’s lounge capacity from 300 to 500 passengers. Yogi also called for an increase in helicopter facilities across the state. These measures aim to accommodate the growing influx of travelers and ensure seamless transportation during important events like the Kumbh Mela.