Attention! DGCA makes heliport licence application hassle-free – Details here

The aviation industry in India has seen a boost in recent times. From upgrading airports with renewed tech facilities like introducing Digiyatra to development of entirely new airport infrastructure, the industry is seeing a boost in terms of facelift and giving seamless experience to the passengers.

Now, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has gone a step ahead and simplified the process for those looking to apply for heliport licences. The good news is that it is going to be a Single-window solution, reports PTI. For those unaware, the DGCA grants heliport licence or you can call it, the operational authorisation to heliports at surface/ground level and also at elevated level like rooftop of buildings. Let’s dive into the details.

DGCA’s single stop solution for heliport licences

Earlier those applying for heliport licences had to first get a NOC (No Objection Certificate) which actually involved five rounds of clearance from different authorities. These authorities are the defence ministry, home ministry, Airports Authority of India, environment and forest ministry, and the local administration concerned.

The process was already tedious with so many application rounds. After getting the NOC, the applicant had to then submit the online application for the heliport licence.

However, according to an official release, the same clearance rounds have now been routed to the five entities through a single window that has been made available on the eGCA portal.

People can submit the online application through DGCA’s portal eGCA and expect a hassle-free process in this entire application route.