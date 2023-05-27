Asiana Airlines’ mid-air drama! Bizarre reason why passenger opened plane’s emergency door mid-air

Social media is abuzz with the news of a passenger travelling in Asiana Airlines opening the plane door mid air, risking the safety and life of all the other passengers. The man, who is reportedly in his thirties, was detained once the plane landed.

The video of the bizarre incident has been doing the rounds of the internet and people are dumbstruck, and at the same time questioning where the crew was. The video was filmed by a co-passenger and shows the door open and wind rushing inside the flight as passengers sat nearby, trying to hold on to their seats.

According to a Reuters report, once the plane landed, around nine passengers were taken to a hospital as they had some breathing issues. The report further claimed that all nine passengers were discharged after about two hours.

Also Read Centre allocates Rs 600 cr to alleviate Alliance Air’s financial woes

Bizarre reason why man opened the door



The man who risked the life of his co-passengers by opening the door of the plane mid-air, told the police that he did so because he was feeling uncomfortable and wanted to get off the plane quickly, Reuters quoted yonhap News Agency as saying.

According to the report, he said that the flight was taking longer to land than it should have and felt suffocated inside the cabin. The man added that he was “under stress after losing a job recently.”

The man had opened the plane’s emergency door when the flight was about 700 feet above the ground. This led to chaos and panic among passengers onboard the flight.

Also Read Go First extends flight suspension period till May 28

A South Korean Transport Ministry official on Friday said that it is possible to open emergency exit doors near ground level because the pressure outside and inside the cabin is similar, reported Reuters. The report further quoted a former Korean Air cabin safety official who said that although the incident was unprecedented, there have been times when passengers have opened the emergency exits before without any authorisation while planes are on the ground.