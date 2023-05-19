Around 3,900 people, including pilots, hired for Air India, Air India Express, says Campbell Wilson

In an effort to expand their fleet and smoothen services, Air India and Air India Express have increased headcounts since the start of this year. Air India Express and the airline recruited more than 3,900 people including 500 pilots and 2,400 cabin crew members, said Campbell Wilson, CEO and Managing Director of Air India.

In a bid to revamp the airline group, Tata Group’s Air India is hiring more people as it expands the fleet as well as operations.

“Since the start of the year more than 500 pilots, 2,400 cabin crew and 1,000 other staff have been recruited across AI and AIX. We also saw our 1,000th new cabin crew of the year commence operational duties,” Wilson said, reported PTI.

Also Read Air India pilots’ unions drop opposition to new wage pact

He also appreciated saying the teams have done a good job in training capabilities, ramping up the recruitment, and grooming the new Air Indians. Air India Express has about 1,900 people while Air India has around 11,000 employees, including third party staff, reported PTI.

Also Read Air India gives more time to pilots to accept revised compensation structure

The airline is undergoing a five-year transformation that includes the expansion of routes, flights and increase of market share in both domestic and international flights. Orders have been placed for 470 aircrafts that include narrow-body and wide-body planes with Boeing and Airbus.

Earlier, the airline said that more than 500 aircraft would be joining the fleet in the coming years and around 1000 pilots would be hired.

The merger of two budget carriers, Air India Express and AIX Connect, as well as the merger of the full service airlines — Air India and Vistara — are in full swing.