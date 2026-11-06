The Aeronautical Operators Committee (AOC), Mumbai, has sought regulatory clarity from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) over Mumbai International Airport Ltd’s (MIAL) proposed capacity reduction and its decision to not accommodate the historical slots of select international airlines from the Northern Summer 2027 schedule.

The AOC has asked the Ministry to clarify whether it has approved MIAL’s proposal, after the airport’s slot coordination team informed select international Gulf carriers that their requested historical slots could not be accommodated due to a proposed 5 million passenger per annum (MPPA) reduction in capacity at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). The airlines have been asked to temporarily transition out of Terminal 2 until its expansion is completed.

Meanwhile, the MoCA is set to seek a response from Adani Airport Holdings on complaints by foreign airlines over the denial of flight slots at Mumbai airport for the Summer 2027 schedule, amid an escalating dispute over the proposed relocation of international operations to Navi Mumbai.

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“The ministry is examining the complaint and will seek Adani Airport’s response. A decision can be taken only after receiving its inputs,” a source aware of the development said.

The affected carriers include Air Arabia, Gulf Air, Kuwait Airways, Oman Air, Saudia, Qatar Airways, Riyadh Air, Jazeera Airways, SalamAir, Flyadeal and Flynas. Airlines operating additional non-scheduled Hajj and Umrah flights have also raised concerns.

Airlines question regulatory basis

The affected airlines have said capacity constraints arising from redevelopment must be managed under the MoCA Slot Allocation Guidelines and the Worldwide Airport Slot Guidelines (WASG), through a transparent, objective, equitable and non-discriminatory process.

They have questioned whether the regulatory basis, methodology and objective criteria for the proposed 5 MPPA reduction have been adequately demonstrated, and whether the measures are being applied consistently and proportionately. They have clarified that their request for information should not be construed as acceptance of any withdrawal, reduction or impairment of their historical slot rights.

The AOC said MIAL’s slot coordination team had declined the requested slots without further consultation. While supporting airport infrastructure development and the proposed Terminal 1 redevelopment, it has called for slot decisions to be transparent, consultative and compliant with the regulatory framework. The committee has also questioned the assessment underlying the capacity reduction, estimating Terminal 1’s operational capacity at approximately 10 MPPA or less.

Hajj, Umrah operations among concerns

The affected airlines have described Mumbai as a strategically important link between India and the Middle East, supporting passenger movement, tourism, trade and bilateral relations. They have flagged potential implications for Hajj and Umrah operations, which require advance planning, predictable seasonal capacity and continuity at major gateways.

They have cautioned that the proposed changes could affect pilgrimage capacity, airline network planning, passenger connectivity, interline and codeshare arrangements, and operational efficiency.

The AOC has urged MoCA to clarify whether it has approved MIAL’s proposal, direct the airport operator to reconsider the decision and ensure that the affected historical slots are restored for the Northern Summer 2027 schedule.

MIAL has informed the airlines that their historical slots would be fully restored once the Terminal 2 expansion is completed and additional capacity becomes available.