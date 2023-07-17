Alliance Air begins daily flights between Chennai and Sri Lanka! Know arrival, departure time and more

Alliance Air has started daily commercial flights between Chennai and Jaffna city in Sri Lanka, increasing the frequency from four-times-a-week. Earlier this month, the Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia has announced the decision to increase the frequency between the cities during the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) annual convention in Colombo.

Surge in demand on route

Alliance Air decided to increase its frequency to a daily flight service due to the growing demand of flights on the route. It initially aimed for four flights per week starting in December last year.

The daily flights between Chennai and Jaffna began operations on Sunday. The inaugural flight’s touchdown at Jaffna International Airport at 11:30 am was confirmed by Chief Airport Manager, Aruna Rajapaksa, the NewsFirst news portal reported yesterday.

“Alliance Air is set to commence daily scheduled operations between Jaffna and Chennai, starting from 16th July 2023. Initially operating with their ATR72 aircraft, which can comfortably carry 70 passengers“, a press release by Sri Lanka’s Airport and Aviation Services said.

Flight’s timing

Alliance Air has said the flights are designed to ensure timely and convenient travel options for passengers, with arrivals at 11:30 am and departures to Chennai at 12:30 pm.

“Go South Go Chennai. An exciting trip awaits you in Chennai. Fly direct to Chennai from Jaffna, Mysore and Hyderabad,” the Indian government-owned carrier tweeted on Sunday.

The JIA, developed with Indian assistance, now offers a growing number of scheduled flights catering to domestic and international travellers.

In December 2022, India and Sri Lanka resumed flight services between Chennai and Jaffna, three years after the island nation discontinued the services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read Air India to adopt new rostering system from August; will allow crew to swap flights

The airport in Palaly was named the Jaffna International Airport as Sri Lanka’s third international airport in October 2019 and had its first flight from Chennai.

Tourism is the primary source of foreign exchange earnings for cash-strapped Sri Lanka. However, the onset of the pandemic in 2020 severely crippled the tourism sector and was one of the significant reasons for Sri Lanka’s economic travails.

(With Agency Inputs)