The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has renewed calls for the immediate grounding and comprehensive inspection of all Boeing 787 aircraft operating in India, citing repeated incidents that raise serious flight safety concerns. The demand comes after an Air India Boeing 787-8 was grounded earlier on Monday when a pilot flagged a possible defect in the fuel control switch.

FIP President Captain CS Randhawa said the issue of potential electrical faults in the Dreamliner fleet has been flagged by pilots’ bodies for years, but continues to surface through fresh incidents. He warned that such failures could have catastrophic consequences if not addressed proactively.

“We have been insisting that all B-787s be checked for electrical systems,” Randhawa told ANI, underlining that representations have already been made to both the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Concerns over electrical systems and water seepage

Linking the latest grounding to earlier accidents and technical snags, Randhawa pointed to vulnerabilities in the aircraft’s electronic systems, particularly the risk of water seepage into critical areas. He said moisture entering the main electronic bay could trigger failures that may affect engine and fuel systems.

“The B-787-800 is also prone to water seepage/leakage into the main electronic bay of the aircraft, which can cause electrical malfunctions. On June 12, 2025, an Air India flight from Vienna to Delhi was declared AOG on the ground at Vienna due to flooding of the electrical bay. Passengers were deplaned immediately to avoid any accident,” he said.

He also referred to a past international incident to illustrate that the issue is not limited to one airline or country.

“An ANA All Nippon Airways Boeing 787-8, registration JA825A, performing flight NH-985 from Tokyo Haneda to Osaka Itami (Japan) with 109 passengers and 9 crew, landed on Itami’s runway 32L, touched down, and the crew deployed the thrust reversers when both engines (Trent 1000) rolled back and shut down. The aircraft rolled out without further incident, came to a stop about 2450 meters/8030 feet down the runway and was disabled. The aircraft was towed off the runway about 40 minutes after landing,” he said.

Fresh incident revives focus on past crash

Referring to the incident involving Air India, Randhawa said similar warning signs continue to emerge.

“Today again history has repeated at Heathrow, where the left fuel control switch was cutting off after moving the switch to run during start. Also, we have been insisting that all B-787s be grounded and checked for the electrical systems.”

Earlier in the day, Air India confirmed that one of its pilots had reported a possible defect in the fuel control switch of a Boeing 787-8 aircraft. The airline said the aircraft was grounded immediately and the matter was reported to the DGCA. An Air India spokesperson said the airline is working with the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) to examine the issue on priority.

The renewed scrutiny comes against the backdrop of the fatal Air India Boeing 787-8 crash near Ahmedabad on June 12, which killed 260 people. A preliminary investigation revealed that both engines shut down seconds after takeoff, with cockpit voice recordings indicating confusion between pilots over the fuel cutoff. The findings have intensified demands from pilot bodies for deeper technical checks and systemic fixes to prevent a repeat of such tragedies.