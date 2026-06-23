Akasa Air plans to increase capacity by more than 30% in the fiscal year ending March 2027 (FY27) and significantly expand its international operations, with overseas routes expected to account for around 40% of its total capacity over the next few years, according to the airline’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ankur Goel.

International operations currently contribute about 25% of the airline’s overall capacity. The carrier, which commenced operations in August 2022, has been steadily expanding its presence across domestic and international markets and sees overseas growth as a key pillar of its long-term strategy.

The airline expects to maintain a 30-40% growth trajectory over the next five years despite near-term challenges facing the aviation sector, including higher aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices and disruptions arising from the West Asia conflict.

“Our overall capacity in FY27 is likely to improve again by more than 30%. We are likely to continue growing in the range of 30-40% for the next five years,” Goel said during a press conference on Tuesday.

Akasa launched services to Phuket during FY26 and is preparing to begin flights to Hanoi as it expands its footprint across Southeast Asia and the Gulf region. Goel said the airline remains cautiously optimistic as fuel prices have eased from recent peaks while passenger demand continues to remain strong.

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Airline reports a 37% increase in operating revenue in FY26

The airline reported a 37% increase in operating revenue in FY26, while capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASKs), rose 30% during the same period. According to Goel, Akasa’s net loss narrowed in FY26 compared with FY25 despite the significant expansion in capacity, although he did not disclose the exact figures.

“For six months, which is September till March… we were actually Ebitda positive,” he said, adding that the milestone reinforced the airline’s confidence that its path to profitability was certain.

Akasa had reported a standalone net loss of approximately ₹1,983 crore in FY25, driven by higher employee expenses, aircraft maintenance costs, airport charges and a sharp rise in foreign exchange-related expenses.

The airline’s unit revenue, which measures revenue earned per seat kilometre flown, increased by around 10% in FY26. During the same period, unit costs declined by 4%, while Ebitda margins improved by 60%, Goel said.

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Akasa currently operates 39 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and held a 5.8% share of India’s domestic aviation market as of May 2026. The airline added 10 aircraft during FY26 and expects its fleet to expand to 226 aircraft by 2032. While acknowledging industry-wide aircraft delivery challenges, Goel reiterated the airline’s confidence in Boeing.

“Our trust on Boeing has only increased from what it was earlier. Boeing has been a great partner,” he said.

Goel also said Akasa was evaluating participation in the government’s emergency credit guarantee programme, which offers ₹5,000 crore in guarantees to help airlines and businesses manage liquidity pressures arising from the Iran conflict.

“We have not drawn any funds from the scheme as of now, but this is something we continue to work with the banks on and continue to work with the aviation ministry,” he said.

The airline is also targeting an initial public offering within the next two to four years, although Goel said the timing would depend on achieving sustained Ebitda positivity, positive cash flows and overall profitability.

He added that Akasa had already established an International Financial Services Centre leasing entity in GIFT City and expects to utilise it as India’s aircraft leasing ecosystem develops further.