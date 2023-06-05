India’s greenest airline with the youngest fleet in global aviation, Akasa Air on Monday underlined its commitment towards sustainability to build a holistic travel experience catering to the needs of consumers who are increasingly seeking environmentally friendly travel options.

In line with its commitment to take care of the environment, Aksas Air is jacking up its sustainable practices across products, services, premises and its engagement with partners and stakeholders.

Expanding on the airline’s initiative to be environmentally progressive, Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing & Experience Officer, Akasa Air said, “With growing awareness around sustainability, we see more passengers being environmentally conscious and supporting businesses that are committed to the cause. When we established Akasa Air, we made a promise to be an airline with empathy and sustainability at our core.”

He added that with the completion of the first year of its operations, the airline takes resolve to demonstrate commitment towards preserving the environment.

Continuing to strive towards being the greenest airline in the Indian skies, Akasa Air has undertaken several initiatives to reduce its environmental impact, offering passengers an all-round sustainable travel experience.

Fuel-efficient and new 737 MAX airplane

The 737 MAX, powered by CFM International LEAP-1B engines and incorporating advanced technology winglets, offers excellent economics, reducing fuel use and emissions by 20 per cent in comparison with the airplanes being replaced. Moreover, the Boeing 737 is a quieter aircraft, creating a 50 per cent less noise footprint and offering 20 per cent lower airframe maintenance costs.

Focus on sustainability and comfort

Using recycled polyester fabric which is made from pet bottle plastic salvaged from marine waste, the fabric of the airline’s crew uniform is specially developed that will have the least impact on the environment. Moreover, The crew shoes have been manufactured without any plastic.

Eco-friendly packaging for in-flight meal service

Packaging for all perishable meals is 100 per cent recyclable. All packaging is manufactured without any bleach or chemicals. The wooden cutlery on board is also biodegradable. Passengers are required to pre-book their meals before flying with Café Akasa to ensure no wastage of food.

Water conservation

The airline has taken a key decision to distance away from the ceremonial water cannon salutes at flight and route inaugurations in order to checkmate water wastage. This move has resulted in saving around 3,00,000 litres of water to date.

Waste management

Akasa Air has taken several measures to manage wastes across operations with the usage of biodegradable bags. All offices, stations and training centres are guided by sustainable processes such as cutting down the paper and single-use plastic, using LED lighting and reusable products in common areas such as pantries.