Akasa Air launches new menu for Onam festival for passengers across network – Details here

Akasa Air, India’s newest airline, owned by the ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, on Wednesday (August 9) unveiled its special food and beverage menu for the festival of Onam.

To mark the festival, the airline has launched a special Onam meal for its passengers to savour the authentic flavours of this southern Indian festival while flying.

Onam is a festival celebrated by Malayalis in Kerala or in any other part of the world to mark the homecoming of the Great King Mahabali. It is also said to mark the harvest season for Kerala.

As an ode to this custom and tradition, Café Akasa, the onboard meal service of Akasa Air, has introduced special regional meals like spicy kadala curry wrap in malabari paratha, Nei appam and Ada Pradhaman for its travellers.

According to a press release issued by Akasa Air, the special festive meal is available from August 1 to 31, 2023 across the Akasa Air network. The statement also added that the passengers can pre-book this special festive meal on Akasa Air’s website or mobile app.

“Just like the traditional Onam meal, this special offering has been prepared with a deep focus on nutrition, rich nutritional value and the highest standards of hygiene and quality,” Akasa Air said in a statement.

60+ options available in Akasa Air’s in-flight menu

Earlier this year, in June, the domestic airline also unveiled a harmonious symphony of culinary marvels, a lavish mosaic of 60 irresistible food and beverage offerings, meticulously crafted under the masterful guidance of inflight meal service Café Akasa.

The Café Akasa serves a wide choice fusion meals, farm-inspired and plant-based offerings, varied menu options like pasta, Vietnamese rice rolls, hot chocolate and a year-round festival menu inspired by Indian cuisines and celebrations.

Since its inception, Akasa Air has been coming up with innovative and interesting culinary developments. The Indian airline is known for the launch of its specially curated festive meals, which were inspired by regional delicacies during popular festivals and special occasions.