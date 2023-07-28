AIX Connect, a subsidiary of Air India and formerly known as AirAsia India, has received regulatory approval to operate its flights under the ‘Air India Express’ brand name. As part of the Tata Group’s efforts to consolidate its airline business, AIX Connect is being merged with Air India Express, which is also part of the group. Vistara, a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines, is another airline under the group.

The approval from the regulator now allows both Air India Express Ltd and AIX Connect flights to be marketed, distributed, and operated under the common brand name ‘Air India Express’ even before the scheduled legal merger of the two entities. This move accelerates the integration efforts, including the harmonization of customer touch points, products, and services across both airlines.

Air India Express serves 20 domestic destinations and 14 international destinations, while AIX Connect operates flights to 19 domestic destinations. The plan is to synergize the consumer offerings under a unified and renewed brand in the coming months, showcasing the commitment to streamline product and service standards and unlock synergies between the two companies.

To facilitate the integration process, the airlines introduced a unified user interface in March, enabling users to access services of both carriers through a single platform, simplifying their travel experience. Additionally, ‘Xpress Ahead’ priority services were recently extended to guests of both airlines, offering priority check-in, boarding, and baggage handling.

This step toward consolidation marks a significant milestone in the effort to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the Tata Group’s airline business by leveraging the strengths of both Air India Express and AIX Connect.