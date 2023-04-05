Airports should develop resilience strategy, collaborate with insurers to mitigate climate risks: Study

Airports should conduct periodic vulnerability assessments and develop a resilience strategy as well as collaborate with insurers to mitigate climate risk, according to a study. The Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) initiated the global study on disaster resilience of airports and various airports were surveyed.

Airports which conduct periodic vulnerability assessments are anticipating lower impact on their organisation as compared to airports without a periodic assessment practice, it said, adding that airports should engage local and regional stakeholders for increasing airport resilience practices.

“Airports should conduct periodic vulnerability assessments and develop a resilience strategy,” the study said. Further, it noted that airports should move towards a more proactive approach rather than reactive towards hazard management and resilience planning. “Airports and insurers should collaborate to mitigate climate risk, this will be mutually beneficial.” The report is based on an online survey of airports across regions — Asia-Pacific, Africa, Latin America & Caribbean, Middle East and North America.

Also Read India to splurge $12 billion over next two years on airports as travel rebounds

A total of 111 airports gave their responses and the highest number of respondent airports were from the Indian subcontinent. As many as 25 airport stakeholders from Indian airports participated in the study. For the study, Netherlands Airports Consultants, a company of Royal HaskoningDHV (NACO), did a year-long research on behalf of CDRI.

“Across regions, airports expect extreme storms and winds, extreme precipitation, and third-party systems failures to result in partial infrastructural restrictions, flight delays, and indirect economic loss to airport partners.

“Each region displays a different ability to recover from climate and natural hazards. Notably, North America displays a slower ability to fully recover from extreme icing conditions, extreme storms and winds and geological hazards compared to Asia/Pacific and Europe,” it noted. CDRI is a global multi-stakeholder partnership and was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 2019 UN Climate Change Summit.