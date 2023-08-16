Airports Authority of India to operate over 100 airports with renewable energy by 2024! All details here

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will operate more than 100 airports with renewable energy by 2024, Chairman Sanjeev Kumar has revealed. In alignment with the AAI’s progressive ethos and environmental responsibility, Kumar stated that the Authority aims to integrate all existing airport structures and new developments into GRIHA-5 standards, striving to power all operational airports using renewable energy by December 2024.

Observing the accumulation of passengers at numerous airports across the nation as a positive indicator for the aviation industry, Kumar also conveyed that the coming years will witness the organization’s adept handling of infrastructure expansion challenges. He asserted that tackling congestion is imperative and underscored the proactive efforts of Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in this regard.

Enhancing airport infrastructure

Over the past six to eight months, Scindia has initiated various measures to cater to the escalating passenger demands and enhance airport infrastructure, Kumar informed ANI. The enhancement of airport infrastructure involves augmenting gate and counter capacities, as well as bolstering manpower, an endeavor to be embraced by airports, airlines, and operators.

Kumar revealed that the congestion witnessed at airports during recent months was personally monitored by Home Minister Amit Shah. Speaking while unfurling the flag on Independence Day at the Delhi Air Traffic Services Complex of the Airports Authority of India situated at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Kumar also expressed pride in India’s monumental order for approximately 1000 aircraft, shaping the nation’s aviation future.

Amidst vibrant celebrations marking the 77th Independence Day, the Airports Authority of India commemorated the occasion with patriotic zeal. In his address to the audience, Kumar paid tribute to the sacrifices of freedom fighters while highlighting the instrumental role of the Indian civil aviation sector in the nation’s advancement. Kumar reiterated the AAI’s commitment to elevating the sector’s global standing, positioning it among the world’s finest.