Airport Infrastructure in focus! Amit Shah, Jyotiraditya Scindia review facilities at major airports; discuss quick and convenient passenger experience 

India is the world’s fastest-growing aviation market and the government is making relentless efforts to ensure that the country’s major airports have world-class infrastructure and facilities.

In a bid to ensure the same, Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday (July 15) reviewed the facilities and infrastructure of the country’s major airports.

Amit Shah and Jyotiraditya Scindia also directed all concerned authorities to develop and provide standards for quick, safe and convenient travel experiences for travellers.

Enhancing facilities and infrastructure of major airports

According to a statement issued by a home ministry spokesperson, officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and other concerned agencies are taking significant steps in order to enhance and expand the facilities and infrastructure at major airports.

”Home Minister Shri @AmitShah and Minister for Civil Aviation Shri @JM_Scindia reviewed the facilities & infrastructure for major airports. The meeting aimed to address requirements arising out of fast-growing domestic and international aviation mobility in the country,” the spokesperson tweeted.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and other top officials of MoCA, Intelligence Bureau, Bureau of Immigration, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, Central Industrial Security Force, and Airports Authority of India attended the meeting.

The government has been taking various measures to boost infrastructure and manpower at airports, including at Delhi airport, amid rising domestic air passenger traffic.

(With inputs from PTI)