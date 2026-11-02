In what marked his first in-person briefing since taking charge as the chief executive in August, IndiGo CEO Willie Walsh on Monday flagged airport charges as being “too high.” He stressed that the Indian aviation market will do much better with lower charges and taxes.

The leading Indian carrier currently operates more than 2,100 flights daily with an operational fleet of over 400 aircraft. Walsh, however, further emphasised that IndiGo sees “incredible opportunities” in spite of the major challenges the aviation industry, at large, is facing amid ongoing global crises. While at the briefing, the airline’s top executive said that IndiGo is expecting to start receiving its wide-body Airbus A350 aircraft from the second quarter of 2028.

Months ago, IndiGo Managing Director Rahul Bhatia had made a similar plea to the governent to lower taxes on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and airport charges, insisting that lowe airfares could help tap into a “massive” demand in India’s aviation market, according to a PTI report. Noting that ATF accounts for about 40% of an airline’s operating costs, he pushed that if taxes continue to rise on air travel, which has become a public utility, it would become an “elitist mode of transport.”

“I think some of these things have to get rationalised,” Bhatia said, as quoted by PTI. “Because the Indian consumer is so price sensitive that if you can lower fares, you just open up a massive demand.”

Bhatia particularly pointed that IndiGo, which held a 66.3% of India’s domestic aviation market in June, can’t help by lead the increase in airfare when faced with unavoidable higher costs.

“If the fuel goes up 30% and nobody raises fare, it’s an excruciating pain for the industry,” he continued, adding that carriers bring fares down when market conditions permit.

This is a developing story.