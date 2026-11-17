Airlines affected by Mumbai airport‘s proposed capacity reduction and relocation plan have sent another appeal to the Civil Aviation Ministry, reminding it of the upcoming global slot conference and seeking urgent intervention to restore their historical slots for the Summer 2027 schedule.

In its latest communication, the Airline Operators Committee (AOC), representing the affected airlines, flagged considerable uncertainty over network planning and operational arrangements ahead of the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Slot Conference for the Northern Summer 2027 (S-27) season, scheduled from November 17 to 19 in Hungary.

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The AOC has urged the ministry to direct Adani-owned Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) to restore and approve all historical slots of affected airlines before the conference begins. It alleged that the slots were denied unilaterally, without adequate consultation or adherence to the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s guidelines and IATA’s Worldwide Airport Slot Guidelines (WASG).

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This is the AOC’s latest reminder to the ministry following its earlier representations on November 2 and 6, seeking intervention in the dispute.

Capacity reduction, relocation at centre of dispute

The dispute centres on MIAL’s proposed reduction of 5 million passengers per annum (MPPA) in Mumbai airport’s capacity from the Northern Summer 2027 schedule, in connection with the redevelopment of Terminal 1.

MIAL has informed at least 11 Gulf carriers that it will be unable to accommodate their requested historical slots at Terminal 2 from Summer 2027, requiring a temporary relocation of affected operations out of T2.

The proposed changes have raised concerns among airlines over their ability to finalise flight schedules, aircraft deployment and network plans ahead of the upcoming slot coordination process.

Destination-based relocation proposal

The latest appeal follows MIAL’s October 30 proposal to the Civil Aviation Ministry seeking approval for a destination-based relocation plan.

Under the proposal, all airlines operating on 14 international destinations, where Indian carriers have announced plans to shift some flights, would operate from a single airport which is Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

The proposal is part of MIAL’s broader plan to manage capacity constraints during the Terminal 1 redevelopment. Airlines, however, want clarity on their historical slots before the global coordination process begins, as uncertainty over airport allocation could affect their forward network planning.