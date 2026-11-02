The Airline Operators Committee of Mumbai (AOC-Mumbai) has sought the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s (MoCA) intervention against Mumbai International Airport Ltd’s (MIAL) proposed reduction in airport capacity by five million passengers per annum (MPPA) from the Summer Schedule 2027 (S-27), raising concerns over the allocation of historical slots at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

In an email to the MoCA secretary on Monday, (copy of which is there with FE) the AOC, representing member airlines, urged the ministry to ensure that MIAL and the airport’s slot coordinator adhere to the ministry’s and the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) slot allocation guidelines. It has sought approval and confirmation of historical slots submitted by existing airlines by November 5, the Slot Allocation List (SAL) deadline.

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The intervention comes amid ongoing consultations over the proposed redevelopment of Mumbai airport’s Terminal 1 (T1) and the transition of domestic operations, with the ministry having asked airlines and the airport operator to submit a transition plan in October. The proposed capacity reduction adds another dimension to the debate over managing Mumbai’s constrained airport infrastructure and preserving airline operations during the transition.

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The AOC said further in the email that MIAL communicated its decision to reduce capacity by 5 MPPA at a meeting with airlines on October 28, describing it as unilateral and without adequate justification or transparent disclosure of the airport’s actual available capacity.

“This also appears inconsistent with the assurances given by MIAL during the meeting on 13 October 2026, wherein it was stated that future decisions would be taken mutually and in consultation with all stakeholders,” the committee said in the email.

The committee also questioned the rationale for the proposed cut, pointing to a difference between T1’s published and actual operational capacity.

“Against the published capacity of 15 MPPA, Terminal 1’s actual operational capacity is understood to be less than 10 MPPA,” the AOC said, adding that this raised concerns over the necessity and justification for the proposed reduction.

The committee has asked the ministry to advise MIAL and the CSMIA slot coordinator to approve the historical slots of all existing airlines as submitted in their initial S-27 applications. It has also urged the authorities not to deny, reduce, cancel or reallocate historical slots unilaterally without following due process and the applicable guidelines.

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“We would sincerely appreciate your kind intervention to ensure a fair, transparent and consultative slot allocation process at Mumbai Airport (CSMIA),” the AOC said.

The email has also been copied to IATA, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the chief airport officer of MIAL, FE can confirm.

The dispute comes as Mumbai airport prepares for changes to its terminal infrastructure and operational arrangements. With capacity, terminal utilisation and airline schedules closely linked, the outcome of the S-27 slot allocation process will be important for carriers planning their operations at the airport.