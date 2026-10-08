Air India, Air India Express and Akasa Air have updated their fuel surcharge structures on domestic and international flights due to sustained increases in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices.

The revisions, effective October 9, come as airlines seek to partially offset higher fuel expenses without making across-the-board changes to base fares. Fuel remains one of the largest components of airline operating costs.

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Air India and Air India Express will levy a domestic fuel surcharge of ₹400 on flights up to 500 km, ₹600 for 501-1,000 km, ₹850 for 1,001-1,500 km and ₹1,200 for sectors beyond 1,500 km. The surcharge will apply one-way to itineraries originating from or arriving in India.

For international flights, the revised surcharge for North America is $215 one-way, while Australia will attract a $210 surcharge. Flights to Europe, including the UK, will carry a $135 surcharge, while West Asia and Middle East routes will attract a $55 surcharge.

For Air India Express, the revised surcharge will apply to new bookings made from midnight on October 9, while Air India will implement the changes for bookings made from 11 am the same day. The two airlines said the surcharge would be reviewed periodically and adjusted depending on the fuel price environment.

Akasa Air, meanwhile, has introduced a fuel surcharge on its domestic network and revised the existing surcharge on international routes. The changes will apply to new bookings from 12:01 am on October 9.

The airline will charge ₹375 on domestic sectors up to 500 km, ₹600 for 501-1,000 km, ₹900 for 1,001-1,500 km and ₹1,150 on sectors of 1,501 km and above.

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On international routes, Akasa will levy a ₹2,500 one-way surcharge on flights between India and Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Thailand and Vietnam.

The announcements follow IndiGo, which on Monday raised fuel surcharges on domestic and international flights from October 6, citing a sustained increase in jet fuel prices. The move is expected to push up ticket prices, with the increase on domestic routes ranging from ₹100 to ₹350, depending on distance.

The airlines said they would continue to monitor fuel prices and review the surcharges as market conditions evolve.