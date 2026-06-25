Passengers may see some relief in airfares if aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices remain stable for an extended period, with the Centre indicating that it could ask airlines to revisit surge pricing and other additional fare components.

Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu on Thursday said the government is closely tracking fuel price trends and is in discussions with airlines to assess whether the recent decline in ATF prices represents a sustained trend or a temporary correction.

Why ATF Prices Matter for Airfares

Fuel is one of the largest operating expenses for airlines and typically accounts for a significant share of overall costs. Sharp increases in aviation turbine fuel prices often lead carriers to raise fares, introduce fuel-related charges or rely more heavily on dynamic pricing during periods of strong demand.

The government currently reviews ATF prices every fortnight based on movements in global crude oil markets. Recent easing in fuel prices has prompted discussions on whether some of the additional fare burdens placed on passengers during periods of higher costs can be reconsidered.

“Secondly, now that we are seeing prices coming down, we still have to see if this is a long-term reduction or if it is sudden, and we are talking to the airlines on this,” the minister said.

When Could Airlines Review Surge Pricing?

According to Naidu, any move to reduce fare-related charges will depend on whether fuel prices remain stable over a longer period rather than showing short-term fluctuations.

“The last 4 months have been very important for the airlines… Once we are clear that price stability will continue for a long time, we will talk to them and work towards reducing the surge charges or the extra prices we are seeing right now,” Naidu told ANI.

The minister also highlighted the government’s efforts to support the aviation sector during recent geopolitical uncertainties and fuel price volatility.

“In the case of ATF, we have also provided a price stabilisation fund of Rs 10,000 crore.” “So you can see how important the Indian government is considering this issue right now,” he noted.

What Support Has the Aviation Sector Received?

Amid volatility linked to developments in West Asia, the government has introduced several measures aimed at cushioning airlines from cost pressures. These include capping ATF prices for domestic scheduled operators, reducing certain airport-related charges and extending support through the Emergency Credit Linkage scheme.

While no immediate reduction in fares has been announced, the minister’s remarks indicate that the government may push for a review of pricing practices if fuel costs remain under control. For passengers, the key factor to watch in the coming months will be whether lower ATF prices translate into lower ticket prices, particularly on heavily travelled domestic routes.