Rapid airline fleet expansion in India is creating growing demand for aircraft modifications, retrofit solutions and engineering services, according to Ireland-based Eirtech Aviation Services.

“The number of aircraft on order and being delivered in India on a monthly basis is ahead of almost anywhere else in the world,” said Michael Sattler, president, Eirtech Aviation Services.

The opportunity extends beyond aircraft manufacturers and component suppliers. Every new aircraft entering an airline’s fleet can create demand for companies that design, certify and, in some cases, manufacture parts and kits for modifications after delivery.

Unlike traditional MRO companies, engineering firms such as Eirtech may not physically work on the aircraft. They design and certify modifications and provide the engineering documentation and approved data needed for installation. The physical work is then carried out by an approved MRO.

As Indian airlines add hundreds of aircraft over the coming years, demand is expected to extend beyond traditional maintenance. Carriers may need to change cabin layouts, modify galleys, add cockpit power, install connectivity and avionics systems, introduce surveillance systems or make other modifications after aircraft are delivered.

Each such change requires engineering and certification and, in many cases, specialised parts or installation kits.

Eirtech, which works with major flag carriers and low-cost airlines in India, said it has seen strong demand for livery services, cockpit power systems and Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) solutions. Its engineers work with airlines to develop designs and documentation that can then be implemented by MROs or aircraft paint shops.

“The design engineers work very closely with our Indian customers. We take the initial concept, develop the drawings and then prepare the engineering documentation required for the MRO or paint shop to apply the design to the aircraft,” said Anthony Kelly, vice-president, sales, Eirtech Aviation Services.

The company is also seeing demand for cockpit EFB mounts and power solutions as pilots increasingly rely on electronic devices instead of traditional paper-based navigation materials.

Eirtech currently has around 130 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) covering products and solutions it has developed and certified for installation on aircraft. These include solutions developed in response to specific airline requirements.

“The more we speak with our customers here in India, the clearer it becomes that time is critical. When an airline comes to us, they are often looking for a solution that they needed yesterday,” Kelly said.

Eirtech expects India to become a larger contributor to its global growth over the next three to five years and aims to roughly double its India business from current levels.

Sattler said India could contribute an “over-proportional share” of the company’s overall growth in the coming years.