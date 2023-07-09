Airbus sets new record with substantial increase in orders from India; confirms higher deliveries

Airbus experienced a significant surge in demand from India in June, resulting in a substantial increase in orders for the European aircraft manufacturer. The company recorded a total of 1,044 net orders in the first half of the year, according to recent data. The orders included 500 jets from budget carrier IndiGo and 250 from Air India, which were announced or finalized during the Paris Airshow held last month. Indian airlines are striving to keep up with the rapidly growing aviation market in the country, which serves the largest population, leading to record-breaking numbers for the industry. However, manufacturers are facing challenges in meeting their production targets due to supply chain disruptions.

In the first half of the year, Airbus received gross orders for 1,080 aircraft before cancellations. During this period, the company delivered a total of 316 jets, as reported by Reuters. In comparison, during the same period in 2022, Airbus secured 442 orders, with a net total of 259 after cancellations, and delivered 297 jets. The company aims to achieve 720 deliveries by the end of this year.

During the January to May period, Boeing received 223 gross orders, resulting in a net total of 127 after cancellations. The company delivered 206 airplanes during this time. Both Airbus and Boeing will be announcing their mid-year results on July 26. It is anticipated that Boeing’s upcoming monthly order figures will also reflect substantial demand from India, following the finalization of an order for 220 jets from Air India during the Paris Airshow.

The aerospace industry has been grappling with supply chain challenges and labor shortages since the COVID-19 pandemic. However, industry leaders are now observing greater signs of stability. Additionally, there is a noticeable shift towards large single-aisle planes, as they are becoming capable of operating on routes that were previously exclusive to wide-body jets. Airbus data indicates that orders for the A321neo have surpassed those for the earlier A320ceo, making it the company’s best-selling jet with a total of 5,163 orders since its launch.