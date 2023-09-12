scorecardresearch
Air India’s ‘Project Abhinandan’: Airline deploys specially trained officers at 16 airports, here’s why

These officers have also been trained to deal with unforeseen issues such as missed flights, delayed baggage delivery and misconnections at airports, among other issues.

The Tata-owned airline has recruited and deployed 100 such officers across the airports. (Reuters)

In an attempt to elevate the on-ground experience of passengers, Air India has launched ‘Project Abhinandan’. The initiative aims to give the travellers a personalised and hassle-free experience. Under the initiative, it has deployed specially trained service assurance officers at 16 major airports across India to offer on-ground assistance, media reports said citing a press release.

The airports where these officers have been deployed include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Calicut, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Varanasi and Vishakhapatnam. They will be providing assistance to Air India travellers who need assistance at the check-in area, lounges, near boarding gates, during transit or at arrival hall.

Air India’s Service Assurance Officers

The Tata-owned airline has recruited and deployed 100 such officers across the airports. These officers have also been trained to deal with unforeseen issues such as missed flights, delayed baggage delivery and misconnections at airports, among other issues. They will be providing assistance to any Air India guest, irrespective of the cabin class they are booked in. 

These officers will be available at the airports in addition to other Air India and ground handling agencies’ staff.
Talking about the initiative, Air India chief customer experience & ground handling officer Rajesh Dogra said, “Airport experiences can be daunting for many air travelers, despite how frequently one travels.” ‘Project Abhinandan’ is the airline’s “sincere effort” to simplify the airport experience for its guests and make a “meaningful difference” to their travel experience, apart from making them feel at ease, he added.

Air India

First published on: 12-09-2023 at 09:42 IST

