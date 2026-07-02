Air India has announced more cabin choices and onboard products for travellers flying between Mumbai and London Heathrow. The airline has deployed its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on the route from Tuesday. Premium Economy has also been introduced on the service, through which flyers will be able to choose between Business, Premium Economy and Economy cabins.

The new aircraft will operate Air India flights AI131 and AI130 between Mumbai and London Heathrow. Announcing the launch on X, Air India stated, “We are elevating the Mumbai-London Heathrow route with a new made-for-India Boeing 787-9 starting today!” The airline also invited passengers to “experience modern Indian hospitality at 35,000 feet.”

As per Air India, these are the first Boeing 787 aircraft built specifically for the airline, with the new cabin interiors installed directly on Boeing’s production line rather than being retrofitted later.

What’s new for Mumbai-London passengers?

Passengers travelling on the Mumbai-London Heathrow route will now be able to have access to Air India’s latest cabin product across all three travel classes. The Boeing 787-9 consists of 30 Business Class Suites, 28 Premium Economy seats and 238 Economy seats, combining new interiors with upgraded technology and onboard facilities.

The deployment also marks the launch of Premium Economy on the route, expanding the airline’s cabin options for travellers.

Business Class passengers will get private suites with direct aisle access, 79-inch fully flat beds, additional personal storage, wireless charging and a 17-inch 4K QLED HDR touchscreen for in-flight entertainment.

Premium Economy passengers will have a 2-3-2 seating configuration along with wider seats, 38-inch greater recline, 13.3 inch 4K QLED HDR touchscreen, adjustable headrests, calf and leg rests.

Economy Class comprises ergonomically designed seats intended for long-haul travel, 11.6-inch 4K QLED HDR touchscreens and integrated holders for personal electronic devices.

From Bluetooth Audio to New Menus: What’s new abroad?

The new Dreamliner features the Thales AVANT Up in-flight entertainment system, providing access to more than 3,000 hours of entertainment content. Flyers from across the cabins, passengers can also pair their own Bluetooth-enabled headphones with the entertainment system. It will also be equipped with a USB-A and USB-C charging points, along with AC power outlets that are available for charging electronic devices.

The aircraft also has new cabin mood lighting inspired by ancient wellness traditions.

Air India stated that travellers can expect “private Business Class suites, our brand new Premium Cabin, a comfortable Economy cabin, and mood lighting by Indian wellness traditions.”

The onboard services have also been upgraded with curated Indian and international menus and enhanced chinaware, glassware and tableware. Redesigned amenity kits and plush bedding have also been added across cabins.

Both daily Heathrow flights now offer upgraded experience

Air India said its second daily Mumbai-London Heathrow service will continue to provide services by using its upgraded Boeing 777-300ER aircraft featuring First Class.

With the launch of the new Boeing 787-9 on AI131/AI130, passengers travelling between Mumbai and London Heathrow now have upgraded onboard products available across both of the airline’s daily non-stop services on the route.

UK continues to be a crucial market

According to Air India, the United Kingdom remains one of its most crucial international markets, with demand from business travellers, the Indian diaspora, and leisure passengers.

The airline at present offers 58 weekly non-stop flights between India and the UK, interlinking Delhi, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai with London Heathrow, Birmingham, and London Gatwick.