Indian carriers secured key honours at the APEX Best Awards 2026, with Air India winning Best Cabin Service in the Central/Southern Asia category and IndiGo taking the award for Best Seat Comfort in the same region.

The awards, based on passenger experience across categories such as cabin service, entertainment, food and beverage, seat comfort and Wi-Fi, also recognised several global carriers for excellence in different aspects of air travel.

Middle Eastern airlines dominated the global rankings, while Asian carriers secured multiple regional awards.

Emirates, Qatar and Delta among global winners

At the global level, Emirates won Best Entertainment, while Qatar Airways secured the award for Best Food and Beverage.

Delta Air Lines was recognised for Best Wi-Fi globally, highlighting its in-flight connectivity offerings.

Meanwhile, Korean Air won Best Cabin Service and EVA Air took the award for Best Seat Comfort.

In North America, Aeromexico was named Best Global Airline, while Breeze Airways won Best Major Airline.

JetBlue Airways emerged as the only North American carrier to secure two awards, winning both Best Seat Comfort and Best Food and Beverage.

Air India, IndiGo feature in Asia honours

In the Central and Southern Asia category, Air Astana was named Best Overall Airline.

Air India secured the Best Cabin Service and Best Entertainment awards, reflecting improvements in passenger experience.

IndiGo won Best Seat Comfort, while SriLankan Airlines took the award for Best Food and Beverage. Uzbekistan Airways won Best Wi-Fi.

In East Asia, Singapore Airlines was named Best Overall Airline. Korean Air won two category awards, while All Nippon Airways secured Best Entertainment.

The Middle East category saw Emirates named Best Overall Airline. Etihad Airways won Best Food and Beverage, while Qatar Airways topped the Wi-Fi category.

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Europe’s top overall honour went to Virgin Atlantic, while Turkish Airlines secured awards for both Entertainment and Food and Beverage.

The awards come as airlines continue investing heavily in onboard experience, connectivity and cabin upgrades to attract travellers amid growing competition across international markets.