scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Air India welcomes CCI’s query for more info on Vistara merger

Accordingly, the CCI via its notice asked Air India to furnish the reasons for the merger, giving the airline 30 days to respond.

Written by FE Bureau
air india, vistara
In 2022, Tata group had announced its plans to consolidate its airlines, Vistara and Air India post the receipt of requisite approvals. (IE)

Tata Group-led Air India has welcomed Competition Commission of India’s query for more information regarding its proposed merger with Vistara, the airline’s chief executive and managing director Campbell Wilson said on Friday.

In his weekly message to employees, Wilson said the request was a “normal and important” part of the evaluation process.

Also Read

“While that runs its proper course, we continue to make progress on the integration of our LCC airlines, and in planning for an eventual end state where the Air India group has a single, much large full-service carriers and a single (also much larger) low cost airline, with aligned practices, optimised systems and career prospects across the combined entity,” Wilson said in the message.

Also Read

“From a single seniority list and career progression path for pilots and cabin crew, to harmonising dozens of operating manuals, to aligning well over 100 IT systems, our forward momentum continues. Thank you to everyone involved in these projects.”

Last month, India’s anti-trust regulator had issued a show cause notice to Air India on the proposed merger.

Accordingly, the CCI via its notice asked Air India to furnish the reasons for the merger, giving the airline 30 days to respond.

Tata Sons had approached the regulator in April for approving the proposed merger.

In 2022, Tata group had announced its plans to consolidate its airlines, Vistara and Air India post the receipt of requisite approvals.

At present, Air India is fully owned by Tata Sons via its fully owned subsidiary, Talace Private (Talace) which had acquired 100% stake in Air India from the Centre on January 27, 2022.

Vistara, is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines (SIA). It was established in 2013 and is a full-service carrier.

Also Read

As part of the merger transaction, SIA shall also invest Rs 2,059 crore in Air India. Post consolidation, SIA shall hold 25.1% shareholding in Air India.

Last year, CCI had approved the acquisition of the entire shareholding in Air Asia India by Air India.

More Stories on
Air India
Vistara

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 08-07-2023 at 00:15 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS