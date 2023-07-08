Air India welcomes CCI’s query for more info on Vistara merger

Tata Group-led Air India has welcomed Competition Commission of India’s query for more information regarding its proposed merger with Vistara, the airline’s chief executive and managing director Campbell Wilson said on Friday.

In his weekly message to employees, Wilson said the request was a “normal and important” part of the evaluation process.

“While that runs its proper course, we continue to make progress on the integration of our LCC airlines, and in planning for an eventual end state where the Air India group has a single, much large full-service carriers and a single (also much larger) low cost airline, with aligned practices, optimised systems and career prospects across the combined entity,” Wilson said in the message.

“From a single seniority list and career progression path for pilots and cabin crew, to harmonising dozens of operating manuals, to aligning well over 100 IT systems, our forward momentum continues. Thank you to everyone involved in these projects.”

Last month, India’s anti-trust regulator had issued a show cause notice to Air India on the proposed merger.

Accordingly, the CCI via its notice asked Air India to furnish the reasons for the merger, giving the airline 30 days to respond.

Tata Sons had approached the regulator in April for approving the proposed merger.

In 2022, Tata group had announced its plans to consolidate its airlines, Vistara and Air India post the receipt of requisite approvals.

At present, Air India is fully owned by Tata Sons via its fully owned subsidiary, Talace Private (Talace) which had acquired 100% stake in Air India from the Centre on January 27, 2022.

Vistara, is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines (SIA). It was established in 2013 and is a full-service carrier.

As part of the merger transaction, SIA shall also invest Rs 2,059 crore in Air India. Post consolidation, SIA shall hold 25.1% shareholding in Air India.

Last year, CCI had approved the acquisition of the entire shareholding in Air Asia India by Air India.