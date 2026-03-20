In a development that underscores the fragility of airline logistics in a high-cost environment, a Vancouver-bound Air India (AI 185) aircraft was forced to make a mid-air U-turn after flying for nearly four hours on Thursday.

The aircraft, which was over Chinese airspace near Kunming at the time of the recall, returned to New Delhi after nearly eight hours in the air, all because the airline dispatched the wrong variant of the Boeing 777.

What happened? The regulatory mismatch: LR vs. ER

The lapse centers on specific bilateral and safety clearances required by Transport Canada. While Air India holds the mandate to operate its Boeing 777-300ER (Extended Range) fleet to Canadian shores, it does not currently possess the necessary clearance for the Boeing 777-200LR (Long Range) version on this specific route.

On March 19, despite the strict protocol, Air India dispatched a B777-200LR (Registration: VT-AEI) with a full planeload of passengers. Operations control only flagged the error when the flight was deep into its eastward journey via the pacific route, having avoided the current high-risk Gulf war zones.

Notably, the development comes at a precarious time for the carrier. With global aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices remaining volatile and the Indian Rupee hovering near record lows, a ‘flight to nowhere’ of this magnitude represents a significant drain on resources.

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Official response

As per the latest statement made by an Air India spokesperson on the matter, the air carrier provided hotel accommodation and assistance to the stranded passengers upon their return to Delhi. The flight was rescheduled and departed for Vancouver on Friday morning (March 20) using the correct aircraft type.

“Air India flight AI185, operating from Delhi to Vancouver on March 19, returned to Delhi due to an operational issue and in line with established standard operating procedures. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers and crew disembarked.” Air India’s official spokesperson said in a statement.

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“We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our guests by this unforeseen situation. Our ground teams in Delhi had provided all necessary assistance, including offering hotel accommodation, while every effort was made to fly the passengers to their destination at the earliest. The flight departed this morning for Vancouver with the passengers. At Air India, the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority,” the spokesperson added.