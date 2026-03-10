Air India and Air India Express will introduce a fuel surcharge on domestic and international tickets starting March 12, citing the sharp rise in aviation turbine fuel prices triggered by ongoing tensions in the Middle East. The airlines said the surcharge will be rolled out in phases as part of efforts to offset increasing operational costs.

The announcement comes as airlines globally face pressure from rising fuel prices, which account for a major portion of aviation operating expenses.

“Air India group today announced a phased expansion of a fuel surcharge on its domestic and international routes, necessitated by the steep rise in jet fuel prices arising from the geopolitical situation in the Gulf region,” the statement said.

Domestic tickets to see ₹399 surcharge

According to the airline group, passengers booking domestic flights will be required to pay an additional fuel surcharge beginning March 12.

In the first phase, a surcharge of ₹399 will be levied on each domestic ticket. The same charge will also apply to flights connecting countries in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) region.

Officials said the surcharge has been introduced to partly compensate for the rising cost of jet fuel, which has surged due to geopolitical developments and supply concerns in global oil markets.

Higher fuel charges for international routes

The airline group also confirmed revisions to fuel surcharges on several international routes, with different rates depending on the destination.

For flights to West Asia, the fuel surcharge will be set at $10 per ticket. Services to Africa will see the surcharge increased by $30 to $90, while flights to Southeast Asia will have the charge raised by $20 to $60.

The revised surcharge will also apply to flights to and from Singapore from March 12. At present, the airline does not levy any fuel surcharge on Singapore routes.

Air India said the revised charges are part of a phased approach and may be reviewed further depending on global fuel price movements and market conditions.