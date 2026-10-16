Planning a trip to Japan? Air India is set to make travel between India and Japan easier with new non-stop flights connecting New Delhi with Osaka from February 2027. The service will give travellers a direct connection to one of Japan’s major cities, known for its food, culture and proximity to popular tourist destinations.

The airline announced the new service on October 15. It will be the only airline operating non-stop flights on this route, offering travellers a direct option without a stopover.

Air India Delhi–Osaka flights: Start date, schedule and timings

Air India’s non-stop Delhi–Osaka flights will begin on February 2, 2027, with four services a week in each direction. The airline will use its Boeing 787-8 aircraft for the route.

Flight AI360 will depart Delhi at 10:50 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, arriving in Osaka at 9:50 am the following day.

The return flight, AI359, will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, departing Osaka at 11:50 am and arriving in Delhi at 6:20 pm on the same day. All timings are local.

Osaka will become Air India’s second destination in Japan after Tokyo (Haneda). The airline currently operates daily flights between Delhi and Tokyo and four weekly flights between Mumbai and Tokyo.

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What will the flights offer passengers?

The new flights will operate using Air India’s Boeing 787-8 aircraft, which has 18 full-flat beds in Business Class and 241 seats in Economy Class.

The direct service will remove the need for a stopover for passengers travelling between Delhi and Osaka. It will also make it easier for travellers to plan holidays, business trips and visits to family and friends in Japan. Passengers will also have the option of booking multi-city itineraries.

Why is Air India expanding its Japan network?

Japan is attracting a growing number of Indian visitors, with tourism, business and cultural exchanges contributing to stronger travel demand between the two countries.

According to the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), more than 315,000 Indian visitors travelled to Japan in 2025. This was a 35% increase over 2024 and nearly 80% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Interest in Japan’s cultural attractions, food and leisure experiences has been rising alongside business and people-to-people ties between the two countries. With the launch of the Delhi–Osaka route, Air India is expanding its presence in this growing market and giving Indian travellers another direct connection to Japan.