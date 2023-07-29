Air India to launch appraisal system for non-flying staff

Tata group-controlled Air India will introduce a new appraisal system to its non-flying staff next week under Rise.AI, which is part of the digital overhauling exercise that the former flag carrier is going through.

In an email sent to the employees, Campbell Wilson, chief executive officer and managing director of Air India said, reiterated the objectives laid out under the flagship programme Vihaan.AI

“Next week will see the launch of a new performance management system for our non-flying staff Rise.AI. It will introduce a fair, transparent and completely digitised appraisal system, with a clearly defined job description and specific performance goals so that all our staff know what is expected of them and what they must deliver on,” Wilson said.

The new system will also link back to the Vihaan.AI organisational goals so that the entire system is aligned behind common objectives and priorities of the airline. “Additionally, they will encourage and reinforce a common set of behaviours,” Wilson added.

Two weeks ago, Wilson had talked about adoption of a new rostering system from August which will allow its crew to swap flights and even choose accommodation of their choice during layovers.

The Jeppesen-built rosters, which were to go live in August have been launched already.

“I am delighted to share that our first Jeppesen-produced rosters have just gone live for the B787 cockpit crew, as well as for our cabin crew across all fleets. B777 cockpit crew rosters are tentatively expected to be produced by Jeppesen for the second half of August, and for A320 cockpit crew from September,” Wilson added.

The crew should see earlier rosters, better integrity of ‘golden offs’ and better standby provisioning to reduce last-minute call ups. Also, when averaged over a few months there will also be more equitable earnings, Wilson had said then.

Other features such as the ability to swap flights, the ability to register flight or layover preference will be progressively rolled out in the remainder of the year.

With more than 500 new crew being released into service in each of the coming months, Air India hopes to reinstate full crew complements and accelerate training.