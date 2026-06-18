Air India has introduced a new low-cost fare category on select domestic routes. The new “Basic” fares in Economy Class have been introduced on a pilot basis, offering passengers a lower-priced ticket that excludes complimentary meals. The move adds a fourth option to Air India’s existing fare families, Value, Classic and Flex, all of which continue to include meals and a range of bundled benefits.

New fare offers lower-cost travel option

Unlike the airline’s traditional economy fares, the Basic fare is designed for travelers who prefer to pay only for essential services. It includes a 15 kg checked baggage allowance, 7 kg cabin baggage allowance and complimentary tea or coffee during the flight. Passengers who wish to have a meal can purchase one separately before departure. According to the airline, meals can be pre-booked up to 24 hours before departure, with options including vegetarian, non-vegetarian, Jain and diabetic meals.

The carrier stressed that the Basic fare is entirely optional and does not replace any of its existing fare categories. Passengers can continue to choose from the Value, Classic and Flex fare buckets, depending on their travel preferences and service requirements.

The airline said the Basic fare is currently available only through its direct booking channels, including its website, mobile application, contact centre and airport ticketing offices.

Air India monitoring response to new offering

“Being trialled on select domestic routes, the Basic fare is available for travel in Economy Class and is designed for travellers who prioritise value,” the airline said in a statement.

Air India added that the pilot programme will be closely monitored and a decision on whether to expand or continue the offering will be taken after assessing customer response and feedback.

The introduction comes at a time when airlines globally are increasingly experimenting with unbundled offerings to provide lower entry-level fares while allowing customers to choose and pay for additional services separately. For Air India, which is in the midst of a multi-year transformation programme under Tata Group ownership, the move also reflects efforts to balance customer choice with cost management.